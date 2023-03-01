Yes Store plans Grand Re-Opening

SANTA BARBARA — After 55 years of operating as a seasonal pop-up, the Yes Store has finally found a permanent home.

The Yes Store is inviting visitors to attend its Grand Re-Opening, which will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at its new permanent location in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St., Santa Barbara.

The Yes Store features a wide range of hand-made artwork, including custom fine jewelry, fused and blown glass, pottery, graphics, woodworking, leather and more.

During the Grand Re-Opening, visitors can browse the collection of art while enjoying live music by the Summerland Band.

