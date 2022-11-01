Yes Store to celebrate opening

SANTA BARBARA — You can meet the artists when the 55th annual Yes Store celebrates its opening night from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at its location in La Arcada Plaza, 1100 State St.

The annual holiday season store in Santa Barbara is a cooperative among artists, who create a variety of hand-made arts, crafts, custom fine jewelry, fused and blown glass, graphics and photography, ceramics and woodworking, and more.

Thursday’s celebration will feature live music by The Summerland Band, along with snacks and beverages.

The Yes Store has been a Santa Barbara holiday tradition since 1968. This season it will be open through Dec. 24.

For more information, call the Yes Store at 805-966-9777 or go to www.theyesstore.com.

— Dave Mason