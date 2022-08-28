YOAST, Susan Lynn

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Susan Lynn Yoast (nŽe Zander) left this material plane suddenly but peacefully at her home in Albany, California on July 20, 2022. She was 70 years old. Sue was born November 10, 1951, in Fresno. She grew up with her older brother, Michael, younger sister, Leslie, numerous cousins and extended family.

Sue spent most of her adult life in the Santa Barbara area, where her considerable people skills and engaging personality generated many long-term connections. The most important of these was with Ray Yoast, a former policeman and local businessman who became her husband in 1986. With the marriage, Sue became a loving stepmother to Ray’s three grown girls, and in 1993, she gave birth to their own daughter, Summer Rae.

An inveterate fashionista, Sue used her impeccable taste in couture and style to advise clients, friends, and relatives on exactly the right item for their wardrobe or personal image. She once ran a business as a personal shopper and later designed and sold jewelry at high-end boutiques. Sue had an uncanny ability for finding just the right fit for the right person.

Sue and her family led a life full of work, family, social activities and travel. But their life was upended when Ray died unexpectedly of a heart attack in early 2001. Sue tied up loose ends at Ray’s businesses and eventually moved to Carpinteria.

In 2008, Sue was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease scleroderma. In spite of its progressive effects on her body and quality of life, Sue’s attitude was cheerful and optimistic; she loved wholeheartedly and lived passionately.

In 2019, Sue moved to the Bay Area to be closer to family. She rented a house around the block from Leslie and had a job in a clothing store on the first day. She kept her spunky attitude in spite of the often dreary weather, COVID lockdown, and the progress of her disease.

Sue’s passion for life never diminished. After three years in northern California, she was planning a move to Colorado to be with Summer and her husband Zachary. In the meantime, she and Leslie were scheduled for a pedicure, and she was making plans for a spa treatment and a follow-up lunch with her brother on the day she died.

In the words of Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Sue made us all feel special, and we miss her smile, laughter, and love of life dearly. She is survived by her daughter Summer, stepdaughters Deirdre, Sienna, and Claudia, son-in-law Zachary, brother Michael, sister Leslie, and countless extended family members and dear friends.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held on October 8, 2022. Further information and RSVP at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/SusanYoast/