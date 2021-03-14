YOON, Edward

Edward Yoon was born on November 23, 1925, the youngest of five children. His parents, Yung Ho and Hazel Yoon, immigrated from Korea to the United States in the early 1900s. Edward grew up in Delano, CA and married Grace Song of San Fernando on February 9, 1952 before entering USC Dental School where he graduated with Phi Kappa Phi honors. After dental school, the family moved to Portland, Oregon, where Dr. Yoon was stationed as a base dentist in the US Air Force. In 1958, the family moved back to Delano where he practiced dentistry for nearly forty years.

In addition to his thriving dental practice, Dr. Yoon became a Clinical Instructor at UCLA Dental School and taught for 19 years and voted a favorite of the students. He served two terms as President of Kern County Dental Association and was a Trustee to the California Dental Association and Delegate to the American Dental Association.

Dr. Yoon always believed in the importance of being active in the community. He served as President of the Delano High School Board of Trustees and President of the local Rotary Club. He also was elected to serve on the Board of Trustees Kern County Occupational Center; and was also on the Board of Parks and Recreation for the City of Delano.

In the early 1990s, he retired and moved to Santa Barbara where he golfed, travelled with his growing family, and was active in his church and the Cosmopolitan Club. Dr. Yoon volunteered with his dentist daughter Karen, doing grammar school dental exams. He joined with the Flying Samaritans to help remote underserved communities in Mexico. As a naturally gifted artist, he enjoyed many classes offered by SBCC and Santa Barbara Museum of Art events.

In his last days, and in a coma, the Santa Barbara family told Dr. Yoon that his east coast family was flying in to say “goodbye” to him. They asked him hold on because his 16-month-old great-granddaughter Gracie, would be arriving on February 12. He waited to meet her and then died later that evening. God saw to it that one generation passed on to the new.

A small family gathering took place in his beloved garden where a son-in-law, Eric Edgington, an Orthodox Priest, led the memorial service. An honor guard and the presentation of flags to the immediate family was arranged by another son-in-law, Jonathan Church. In attendance were Grace Yoon, Susan Edgington, Lisa and Gordon Michie, Wendy and Jonathan Church, Karen Yoon and Bruce Raph. Also attending were Dr. Yoon’s grandchildren, John and Molly Edgington, Marlin Dal Pozzo, Gia Dal Pozzo, and great-granddaughter, Grace Edgington.

The family would like to acknowledge Cottage Emergency for their outstanding service and we’re blessed to have support from Rev. Amiee Eyer-Delevett, Rev. Vickie Mouradian, and Rev. Paul Collins. We offer thanks to Dr. Todd Engstrom, Dr. Jeff Bourne, and Joanne Willcott.