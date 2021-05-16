YORK, Ray Alfred

Ray Alfred York, 93, of 333 Old Mill Rd, Santa Barbara, California, passed away on April 2nd, 2021 of natural causes. Ray was born on October 11th, 1927 to Lloyd H. York and Carol J. Watkins in San Bernardino, California. Ray served in the US Navy from January 15, 1946 through November 17, 1947. Ray retired from General Telephone in January, 1985 after 34 years of service. Ray was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often boasted of. He was unendingly proud of his four sons Richard, Jerry, William and John York. Ray was a true professional in whatever tasks he undertook. He assisted with Boy Scout functions with his sons. After they moved on he worked with the Boy Scouts Mission Counsel. Another strong passion for Ray was his love of the ocean. He served on several Search and Rescue missions as well as Boat and Ship inspection safety checks. He retired from the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Anyone who knew Ray knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Ray was predeceased by his previous wife Patricia Widling York, his oldest son Richard York. He is survived by his current wife Joan Elkin York, and his three sons Jerry, William, John York and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial/celebration of life to be determined as soon as the Covid restrictions will allow for us all to remember Ray A. York in a group setting.