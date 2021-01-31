You can use stimulus money to help others

Most adults are again receiving Economic Impact Payment (stimulus) checks to spend to support an American economy crippled by the pandemic regulations.

Clearly many do need this income to manage in the current crisis, but for many others of us, it’s surplus income. We lived without it before and can again. So for us, I suggest that we find our own way to give it away to those who need it more than we do.

Give it, though there could be a remote chance that we might need that money in the future.

Give it, though it is our right to spend our own money any legal way we choose.

Give it, though we may not know or even like the recipient(s) or they may have fallen through the cracks in eligibility.

Give it, even though we can’t know with certainty that all of it will be well spent.

Give it, though we may not be thanked or even appreciated or get a tax deduction.

Give it, though we risk getting an unwelcome reputation as an easy mark.

Give it, though it may go against a long-held view that those who are needy just live carelessly.

Give it, though doing so runs the risk that it may change us, the givers.

Give it anyway.

Don Nason

GoletaEditor’s note: Sometimes the stimulus payments have gone to people in the form of debit cards, rather than checks or direct deposits.