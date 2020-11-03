You may well be in SB Unified

The Santa Barbara Unified School District school board race may be the most important race on today’s ballot. Unfortunately, many longtime residents are not even aware that they vote in this race.

It can be confusing. Are you in the Goleta Union School District (which is for elementary schools)? You’re also in the SBUSD — for secondary schools! Montecito Union, Cold Spring districts for elementary schools? You’re also in the SBUSD, again for secondary schools! Hope School District (another elementary school district)? You, too! You’re in SBUSD for secondary schools.

Education issues have dominated the news for the past two months — and rightfully so. Santa Barbara Unified elementary and secondary schools are closed, and families and children are hurting.

The Coalition for Neighborhood Schools is a nonpartisan, bipartisan group of dedicated education advocates.We held an unbiased Zoom forum on Sept. 17. To learn where the seven candidates stand on all of the “hot button” issues, view our forum at https://youtu.be/I7SkKewG4Xg.

Are you hurting? Vote! Vote for the three candidates of your choice in the Santa Barbara Unified race this November. There is no race that is more important than this one.

The welfare of 14,000 children is at stake.

Alice P. Post

Santa Barbara