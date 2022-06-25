Home Local Young America’s Foundation event at Hilton
Local

Young America’s Foundation event at Hilton

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Peter Schweizer, an author and a member of the Young America’s Foundation board, speaks Friday during a Young America’s Foundation event at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The program was part of the Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable series. Wendy McCaw is co-publisher of the News-Press.
Grady Williams, center, presents the Georgian Foreign Legion flag to Scott Walker as Andrew Coffin looks on during the Young America’s Foundation event, attended by a large audience of students. Mr. Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin, is the foundation president, and Mr. Coffin is the foundation vice president and director of the Reagan Ranch Center. For more about the foundation, go to yaf.org.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More