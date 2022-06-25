0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSPeter Schweizer, an author and a member of the Young America’s Foundation board, speaks Friday during a Young America’s Foundation event at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The program was part of the Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable series. Wendy McCaw is co-publisher of the News-Press. Grady Williams, center, presents the Georgian Foreign Legion flag to Scott Walker as Andrew Coffin looks on during the Young America’s Foundation event, attended by a large audience of students. Mr. Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin, is the foundation president, and Mr. Coffin is the foundation vice president and director of the Reagan Ranch Center. For more about the foundation, go to yaf.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post After High Court ruling, abortion largely illegal in Texas next post West coast governors ally to defend abortion after Roe overturn Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.