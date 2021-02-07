YOUNG, Gladwyn

March 1928 – January 2021

Gladwyn Young died peacefully in Santa Barbara on January 6, 2021. She was 92 and had a full and happy life. Gladwyn was an incredible mother, wife, grammy, sister and friend and will be loved and missed by everyone she touched during her long life.

Born Gladwyn Thomas in 1928 in the small slate-mining village of Bethesda, North Wales, she sang in the local choir and did very well in school. Her childhood was punctuated by World War II and the fighter planes that flew overhead, forcing all to run for shelter from the payload often dropped over the Welsh countryside. In the late 1940s, Gladwyn moved to London to train as a nurse at the Mile End Hospital. She was certified as a Registered Nurse in 1953 and worked in London for several years before wanderlust set her sights on America.

In 1955, Gladwyn moved to the Chicago area, where she lived with relatives and continued her work as a nurse. Ever curious, she and a nursing friend headed to Galveston, TX, where they nursed briefly before continuing westward to Santa Barbara. Throughout the early 1960s, Gladwyn worked as an RN at Cottage Hospital. It was in Santa Barbara that she met the love of her life, Jim Young, a shy, kind, brilliant radiometry engineer unlike anyone she’d ever encountered. The two married in 1959 and enjoyed 59 years of marriage. In 1960, Gladwyn proudly became a citizen of the United States of America.

Gladwyn and Jim raised two children, Lisa and David, in the foothills of Goleta. She was always there for her children, and all the other kids in the neighborhood. She was the mom in the green Dodge station wagon who drove school field trips, to soccer practice, swim meets, ballet, volleyball, church youth group; you name it, she did it! She was there for her kids with a smile on her face and support and love in her heart. In her later years, Gladwyn was overjoyed to watch her grandsons grow and was a constant presence in their lives from the time they were born.

Gladwyn is predeceased by her parents (Nellie & Bob Thomas), sister (Glenys) and husband (James Young). She is survived by her brothers (Will and Frank) who still reside in Bethesda, daughter and son-in-law (Lisa & Chris Russell) in Lompoc, and son and daughter-in-law (David & Healey Young), and grandsons (Drake and Beck Young) in Santa Barbara.

The family is extremely grateful for the incredible support and guidance provided by Central Coast Hospice during the final months of Gladwyn’s life. In lieu of services, the family hopes that those who knew Gladwyn Young will share their memories with family and friends and enjoy a good cup of tea in her honor.