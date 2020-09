Surf gives lessons at Leadbetter Beach

PHOTOS BY RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Instructor Zach Williams of iSurf in Santa Barbara works with Amy Pomer, 9, as they watch for a wave.

Success! Amy Pomer, 9, surfs during a lesson at Leadbetter Beach.

Mr. Williams works with Satya Imperiale, 5, during a surfing lesson.

Satya rides a boogie board.

Surf’s up for students eager to catch a wave.

Zach Williams, instructor at iSurf in Santa Barbara, worked recently with students at Leadbetter Beach. He helped them to look for a wave and be right on top of it. (Well done, kids!)

For more information, go to www.isurfschool.com.

— Dave Mason