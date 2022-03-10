Young visitors at fire station

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOKindergarteners from Montecito Union School visit the Montecito Fire Department, where firefighters on Tuesday showed the kids emergency vehicles, special equipment and where the firefighters eat, sleep and exercise. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Pioneer Valley places fifth in ‘Race to Submit’ next post Zoom session to discuss human trafficking Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.