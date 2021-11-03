Youngkin ahead of McAuliffe in Virginia race

By DAN MCCALEB

THE CENTER SQUARE EXECUTIVE EDITOR

(The Center Square) — With 86% of precincts reporting, Republican Glenn Youngkin leads Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race for Virginia governor, which remains too close to call because of the locations still yet to report.

Votes in Democratic strongholds in the D.C. suburbs and a number of early ballots are still to be counted, but Mr. Youngkin holds a 53% to 46% advantage.

Most public opinion polls had the race to succeed incumbent Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam within a percentage point or two. Election officials expected a long night of counting after a day in which some maskless voters said they were turned away from the polls. But the Virginia Department of Elections sent an email to local polling officials to remind them of state law saying that voters may not be turned away for not wearing masks. (See Page B4 for more details on that.)

Education has been the key issue in the Virginia governor’s race, with jobs and COVID-19 policies also at the front of voters’ minds, according to polling.

During a debate last month, Mr. McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” in reference to outspoken parents showing up at school board meetings to protest the teaching of critical race theory and other controversial subjects.

The Youngkin campaign jumped on the comment, highlighting it in advertisements and frequently referencing the quote during his campaign rallies. Mr. Youngkin has said he would stand up for parents and support their role in their children’s education.

The Virginia governor’s race is being watched closely by political observers across the country as the first potential bellwether of Americans’ attitudes about the direction of the country under President Joe Biden, who is finishing his first year in office.

President Biden’s approval rating has plummeted as increased inflation grips the country, supply chain issues are leading to empty store shelves ahead of the holidays, illegal immigration continues to surge and federal COVID-19 policies are dividing Americans.

With control of the U.S. House and Senate on the line during next year’s midterms, pundits are pointing to this race as a potential early indicator of what could come in 2022.

Elsewhere around the country:

NEW JERSEY

In New Jersey, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, held a slight advantage over former Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, 49.7% to 49.4%, with 33% of precincts reporting. Assemblyman Ciattarelli campaigned on streamlining the state’s government and reducing residents’ tax burden.

MINNESOTA

In Minneapolis, voters appear on their way to overwhelmingly reject an effort to replace the city’s police department with a Department of Public Safety, whose duties would be determined by the mayor and city council, which called for defunding the police after the death of George Floyd. With 92% of precincts reporting, 57% of voters rejected the proposal.

The ballot initiative, if it passed, also would have removed the minimum funding requirement for police (0.0017 per resident) from the Minneapolis Charter.

TEXAS

In Austin, voters seemed likely to reject Proposition A, which would require a minimum number of police officers based on the city’s population. The ballot initiative would require there to be at least two police officers for every 1,000 residents of the city.

FBI Uniform Crime Reports showed that in 2019, Austin had 1,802 total police officers, or 1.90 officers per 1,000 residents.

Early results showed the measure falling, 66.5% to 33.5%.

MAYORAL RACE

In Boston, progressive City Councilor Michelle Wu holds a significant lead in the polls over moderate City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Regardless who wins, the victor will make history as the first woman of color to be elected mayor in Boston.email: dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com