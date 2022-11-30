Youngkin orders flags half-staff after death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin

COURTESY PHOTO

Rep. Donald McEachin

By TYLER ARNOLD

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and local buildings and grounds Tuesday after the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin on Monday night.

Rep. McEachin, a Democrat who represented the commonwealth’s 4th Congressional District since 2017, died from complications related to colorectal cancer. His death comes less than three weeks after he won re-election.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset today.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said in a statement. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. (On Monday), he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

Rep. McEachin’s office will remain open until a new representative is elected for the district. The seat will need to be filled through a special election.

Lawmakers and others are mourning the loss of Rep. McEachin.

“Donald and Colette McEachin have been wonderful friends to me and Lisa for more than thirty years,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said in a statement. “We often bonded over stories and laughs about our mutual challenges raising families with three strong-willed daughters. Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

Before serving in Congress, Rep. McEachin served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, who served alongside Rep. McEachin in the General Assembly, expressed his condolences.

“I served with then-State Senator McEachin in the General Assembly and know first-hand that he lived a life of service to our Commonwealth,” Mr. Anderson said in a statement. “Tonight, we honor his memory and lift up his family in prayer at this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days and his family asked for privacy at this time, according to a statement from Rep. McEachin’s office.