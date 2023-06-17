Your Miranda rights if arrested?

If you are arrested, will your rights include the ones prescribed some 57 years ago this past week, on June 12, 1966, by the U.S. Supreme Court?

That Monday was when that court ruled in the case of Ernesto Arturo Miranda.

Mr. Miranda had been arrested in 1963 on charges of kidnapping and rape. After a police lineup, law enforcement officers led Mr. Miranda to believe that he had been positively identified. Two hours later, he confessed orally, and in writing, to both charges, which led to a jury convicting him and the judge sentencing him to 20-30 years for each count.

The Supreme Court of Arizona upholding the conviction bothered an attorney with the Phoenix chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union so much that he convinced a prominent trial lawyer to assist him in appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court on:

— Whether the Fifth Amendment prohibited people from being forced to testify against themselves, and/or

— Whether the Sixth Amendment gives everyone the right to counsel when accused of a crime.

These amendments are part of the first 10 amendments — the U.S. Constitution’s“Bill of Rights. When are those rights applicable?

The Bill of Rights, as written, was only applicable to the actions of the federal government. Subsequent amendments extended their coverage to the actions of state or local governments. They still are not applicable to actions in the private sector.

In the Miranda case, Chief Justice Earl Warren, somewhat infamous for his Warren Commission’s handling of the investigation for the assassination of President John Kennedy, wrote the Supreme Court’s opinion, including the requirement for law enforcement to tell a person who’s being arrested:

“You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you. Do you understand the rights I have just read to you? With these rights in mind, do you wish to speak to me?”

Those seven sentences became the standard after four justices joined the Chief Justice in a 5-4 opinion.

Why did four justices not join in the opinion?

One of those four, Justice Byron White, wrote, “The proposition that the privilege against self-incrimination forbids in-custody interrogation without warnings … and without clear waiver of counsel has no significant support in the history of the privilege or the language of the Fifth Amendment.” His using the label “proposition” is an indication of his opinion. Here are the Fifth and Sixth Amendments, separated by paragraphs for ease of reading: can you find those provisions?

The Fifth Amendment:

— No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentation or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia when in actual service in time of War or public danger.

— Nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put into jeopardy of life or limb.

— Nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself;

— Nor shall be deprived of life, liberty or property, without due process of law.

— Nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Justice White’s point, that the Fifth Amendment may not “compel” “self-incrimination,” but does not forbid “in-custody interrogation without warnings,” and “without clear waiver of counsel,” “is valid.”

Under the Sixth Amendment, all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall:

— Enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial.

— Be informed of the nature and cause of the accusations.

— Have the right to be confronted by the witnesses against him.

— Have the assistance of counsel for his defense.

Justice White’s point of there not being a requirement of a “clear waiver of counsel,” is valid.

Nevertheless, beginning with the retrial of Miranda, where testimony led to his again being convicted and sentenced to 20-30 years, the Miranda Rights became the standard for all arrests.

Or has it?

Consider the hundreds, perhaps thousands, arrested for alleged Jan 6 involvement. Were they deprived of life, liberty or property, by being held so long in jail? Can courts use COVID-19 to deny the right to a “speedy trial?” Is being denied the right to “confront witnesses” denied when they are denied access to the video “witnesses” being used against them?

The right to the “assistance of counsel” is an essential part of the rights guaranteed by Sixth Amendment and the Miranda Rights, which must include the attorney-client privilege to eliminate communications with your attorney being used to violate the Fifth Amendment prohibition against being a “witness against himself” and protect the “right to remain silent.” Is the privilege always applicable?

This is one of the questions in the Florida case against former President Donald Trump. The facts seem to be that conversations President Trump had with his then attorney Evan Corcoran are being used in the allegations. Actually, it was not the conversations but the attorneys’ subsequent transcription of his opinion of the conversation, much as was published by the then FBI Director James Comey after his meeting with this president. While these transcriptions were privileged, Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell required the transcriptions to review “in camara,” meaning for her eyes only, to decide if these communications met the only exception to the privilege: Were they made with the intention of committing a crime? The judge then turned them over to the prosecutor.

Will the Constitution, Miranda Rights and attorney-client privilege, apply to former, and perhaps future, President Donald Trump? If the answer is “no,” will they be applicable to you if arrested?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”