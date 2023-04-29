Your way is fine; just respect mine

Remember Lucy? She was discovered in Africa in 1974. They found hundreds of pieces of fossilized bone, and yet they were able to make the determination they belonged to a female.

I find it rather ironic that paleoanthropologists could determine bones that were over 3 million years old to be that of a female. There are others over 4 million years confirmed as female, but Lucy is the famous one.

Yet Ketanji Jackson, now a Supreme Court justice, was asked during her confirmation hearing by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, “Can you provide the definition for the word ‘woman’?” Ms. Jackson was scrambling trying to figure out how to get out of that one. Her answer was, “I’m not a biologist.”

Right then and there, a woman no less, someone who should have known how to define a woman, should never have been given the honor of serving on the Supreme Court.

Purely in the interest of wokeness, she had to stay stupid to keep her side of the warped thinkers from going ape on her. Even Ariana Grande has a song entitled “God is a Woman.”

So back in the day, millions of millions of years ago, there were males and females. Big surprise. So how did we digress to where we are today? I wonder if in another million or more years when bones from our period are discovered if scientists would be able to determine if the remains belonged to a transgender person or were part of the confusing alphabet soup designation? Lest you think I’m gay bashing, I’m honestly wrestling with this.

I believe most people live by the adage, “Live and let live.” Or to be more blunt, you stay out of my face, and I’ll stay out of yours.

The leftists have been force-feeding their agenda in our faces for years now, and to their credit, major inroads have been made in their favor. Men can get pregnant, boys are girls, girls are boys. I’d venture to guess, maybe there were some in Lucy’s extended family who favored an Australopithecus afarensis of the same sex. I’m not trying to make the case there’s anything wrong with that. I’m trying to make the case that activists are making outrageous demands.

Unlike Ketanji, you don’t have to be a biologist to understand basic human biological facts. Granted, a percentage of the country took some time to accept gay marriage. And it has been an adjustment to grasp all the various labels and terms that go against what has been considered the norm. For those who live in that environment, that’s fine. I get it. If you want to be a unicorn, that’s OK.

Americans have slowly come around accepting the sudden rise of all the new definitions of sexual orientation. Perhaps it’s more like “You do your thing, and I’ll do mine,” or, they’ve learned to adjust with, “Go with the flow.” But the alphabet crowd won’t let things rest. Three percent of the population won’t let up on the over 300 million other Americans. That’s where the trouble starts.

There are gay activists who don’t just want to make inroads; they want to own the road. Instead of going about their daily lives and living it the way they want to, they want everyone else to live it their way as well. It’s the “in your face” attitude where the push back is coming from.

What gives the gay community the power or the right to impose its sexual choice upon America and, more precisely, on the children? Who says their explicit sexual books need to be in schools, but Doctor Seuss’ books can’t? What’s the motivation behind this meteoric rise to demand everyone join their ranks? In other words, where do they come off saying, “it’s our way or the highway?”

We all have enough stuff to deal with that keeps us busy to get through a day. Adding another layer of drama to the world isn’t helping anyone’s cause.

Pushing as hard as the gay movement has been doing, it’s having an opposite effect. Most people are saying enough is enough. You’ve gone too far. You try to indoctrinate kids, mutilate children, demand to change the character of every business, government, the military. That’s ticking people off.

If gay activists would go about living their lives without the constant bombardment of “Do it their way or else” and use common sense and adult conversation instead of making demands, acceptance would come much easier. Case in point, Budweiser. Had the promotion been a little less profile, or as someone suggested, putting a small rainbow on the cans, it would have blown over and not cost them billions of dollars. Stupid move, and Americans stepped up this time and fired back.

By going violent and demanding everyone shut up or else you’ll shut them up because they’re not agreeing with you won’t make any friends either.

The large silent majority in this country will step up and can and will make an impact. If human beings — whatever your sexual proclivity is, and it is all about sex— want to live in harmony, then it’s time to lay down the knives, shake hands and go about blending with society as one.

Because when all is said and done (so many cliches), we’re just updated versions of Lucy and her clan. Our bones, millions of years from now will reveal nothing more than we were all part of the human race.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.