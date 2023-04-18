You’re getting very sleepy …

With the sound of his voice, hypnotist James Kellogg Jr. will lead volunteers in on-stage adventures at

Santa Barbara Fair and Expo

At the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo on April 26-30, James Kellogg Jr. will showcase his talents to the Santa Barbara community.

He has been in the hypnotherapy business since he was 7 years old. He solidified this talent when he won “The Gong Show,” a TV series known for showcasing crazy talents, at the age of 10.

Ever since, he has been entertaining crowds across the country.

James Kellogg Jr. takes his talents to schools all across the country, amusing students with his ability to hypnotize even the biggest skeptic.

Mr. Kellogg is a master and board-certified hypnotist. He is a member of various hypnotherapy boards including the American Board of Hypnotherapy, National Guild of Hypnotists, and Academy of Magical Arts, to name a few.

These accreditations opened many doors for Mr. Kellogg, including being the headline act for numerous stage productions including “A Magical Night” at the Brooks Theater as well as “A Night of Magic” at the Mission Theater.

He has had memorable performances in the past, including at Disneyland and Legoland, various cruises, thousands of schools and service organizations, as well as corporate and fundraising events all throughout Southern California and beyond.

James Kellogg Jr. entertains his crowds with humor and hypnotizing, a combination all of the family will enjoy.

Mr. Kellogg told the News-Press that he was recently featured on TruTV’s show “Conspiracy Theory” with Jesse Ventura and TLC’s show “LA Ink: when he hypnotized celebrity Kat VonD to quit smoking.

His comedic approach to hypnotherapy fills the crowd with laughter and thrills. He has high energy when he is on stage, yet guarantees no embarrassment or profanity in his act. He said it’s perfect for families.

In his act, he has audience volunteers up on stage to be the true stars of the show. He has them doing various funny things, which audiences find entertaining. For example, after Mr. Kellogg hypnotizes the volunteer, he may have them do funny celebrity impressions, act a certain way towards another audience member, or even change parts of their mood or personality.

James Kellogg Jr. has a long list of memorable performances in his career, including various well-known television productions

and local radio shows.

By the end of the show, even the toughest skeptics will walk away entertained.

Mr. Kellogg also believes hypnotherapy to be a true form of therapy. Even with his hilarious style, he believes that the state hypnotherapy puts you in is a refreshing and deep experience for the body. He said that when the audience members wake up from the experience, it is like they just had the best sleep of their lives.

According to his website (amazinghypnotist.com), “hypnosis is a deep state of relaxation during which your subconscious mind is open to suggestions.” This is the basis of his performances and how he achieves his goals.

