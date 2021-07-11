Youth center reopens

SANTA MARIA — The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center has reopened its doors to teenagers with temporary new hours of operation for summer break.

The center’s hours will be noon to 5 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 11. It is located at 600 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Teenagers can drop in anytime during the hours of operation to play basketball or a game of pool or participate in other activities.

Music lessons will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays in the multimedia room. The fitness room and computer lab will be open to teens from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Participants must have completed schooling at least through the sixth grade and must be a member of the Youth Center. Membership is free.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Dave Mason