Youth Empowerment Summit planned

The Santa Barbara County Education Office and Transitional Youth Services will present a free, virtual Youth Empowerment Summit later this month.

The pre-event is the Intersectionality Social Hour, set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

The keynote addresses and workshops are planned for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

The keynote speakers are Dr. Steve Perry, an educator, bestselling author and the founder and head of schools for Capital Preparatory Schools, and MelRo Potter, an inspirational speaker and foster care advocate.

To register for the summit, go to sbceo.org/youthsummit.

— Dave Mason