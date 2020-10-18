Youth empowerment summit scheduled

The Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Transitional Youth Services Program will hold its first ever Youth Empowerment Summit next week.

The summit, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28, is designed to bring the community together to learn strategies and practices for empowering youth to thrive. The virtual event format allows attendees to participate in unlimited sessions at no cost, according to a news release.

Local youth, educators, parents and guardians, and others who work with youth are invited to attend.

Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, will kick off the day followed by the keynote speaker, Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries.

A youth panel will feature students discussing challenges they have faced and overcome in the foster care system or during periods of homelessness.

Four different tracks — one designed for students, one for parents/guardians, one for educators, and another for service providers — offer sessions on trauma-informed care, child exploitation and human trafficking, how to attend college for free, and more. Continuing education credits are available, officials said.

Visit sbceo.org/youthsummit for more information and to register.

— Mitchell White