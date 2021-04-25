Youth for Direct Relief host flower drive

GOLETA — Youth for Direct Relief’s annual flower drive is currently underway, and local volunteers are raising funds to fight the pandemic and send flowers to frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youth for Direct Relief is a volunteer group composed of local high school students from San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara High, Laguna Blanca and Dunn School. For 14 years, Youth for Direct relief has conducted a flower drive, raising nearly $350,000 for disaster relief and medical supplies for the underprivileged, according to a press release.

This year, money raised will support Direct Relief’s efforts to fight COVID-19. For $50, donors can send flowers to frontline workers, school and faculty staff as well as seniors in assisted living facilities.

To place an order or make a donation, visit mightycause.com/story/Uks41g.

