Youth symphonic ensembles to perform

Santa Barbara Symphony’s music program to presents concerts this weekend

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Daniel Lee conducts the Youth Symphony, an ensemble affiliated with the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s fall youth ensembles will perform free concerts this weekend.

The Camerata Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave, Santa Barbara.

The Youth Symphony will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara.

Seating is available on a first-come basis.

The Santa Barbara Symphony recently appointed Dr. Daniel Gee as the Youth Symphony music director and conductor.

“It is truly an honor to make music with these talented and dedicated young musicians,” Dr. Gee said in a news release. “In addition to making music together, they are learning important skills like how to collaborate, overcome challenges, and dedicate themselves to something bigger than themselves. Together, we strive to create the best music we can and

to share it with our community.

“Even more so, my hope for these students is that this musical journey will help shape them and positively impact their growth and development.”

This first concert of the season is designed to welcome newcomers to orchestral concerts, according to the symphony.

Each composition will highlight a certain section of the orchestra, and spans from as early as the Baroque period to the present.

Dr. Gee noted the concert’s closing work is by a living composer, Richard Meyer, who was Dr. Gee’s first music teacher at his elementary school. Dr. Meyer is also the longtime director of the Pasadena Youth Sympony.

“It is with deep gratitude that I dedicate my first concert as director of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony to him,” Dr. Gee said.

The Camerata Ensemble, led by conductor Marisa McLeod, is composed of musicians who are early in their musical training.

It introduces students to the basics of ensemble playing, following a

conductor, and listening across a musical group while playing.

The Philharmonia Orchestra is the intermediate step in the Symphony’s Music Education program.

The ensemble’s string, wind, brass, and percussion students perform as a full orchestra under the baton of Ms. McLeod.

To provide training and experience with other repertoire, Philharmonia students also rehearse as a chamber strings group with Ms. McLeod and as a symphonic wind band with instructor Karen Dutton. \

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education programming is made possible through partnerships with school districts, Westmont College, community organizations, local and national funders, and support from individual donors.

To support the Music Education Programs, go to thesymphony.org/support/support-the-symphony.

email: dmason@newspress.com