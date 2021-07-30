YZQUIERDO, Lorraine

Lorraine Yzquierdo, age 75, passed away peacefully July 20, 2021, in Santa Barbara, CA. She was born one of ten children on March 23, 1946, in Bakersfield, CA to James and Petra Hernandez. She is survived by her children, eldest son Roger Mira, Jr. (Rita), Denise Cortez, Alicia Yzquierdo, as well as her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was an avid walker. She loved nothing more than long walks on the beach picking seashells and looking for sea glass. Her creativity expressed itself in the form of crocheting, sewing, cooking and making her signature potato salad.

She moved to Santa Barbara and eventually made Carpinteria her home where as a single mother she raised her three kids. She taught each of us the meaning of hard work and sacrifice. Our family would not be where it is today if we hadn’t had her as a mother and grandmother/Nana. She will be greatly missed.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.