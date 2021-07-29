Zach Gill at Lobero

SANTA BARBARA — Zach Gill and special guests will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Mr. Gill is a multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter known for his work with ALO and Jack Johnson. He has performed for presidents, with some of music’s biggest stars, appeared on late night TV shows and in historic venues around the world, the Lobero noted in a news release

Mr. Gill will be joined by ALO bandmate Steve Adams, Adam Topol, Spencer the Gardener, Brazilian New Bossa vocalist-guitarist Teka and others during the four-hour concert.

The program will also feature new band Tableaux Sonique, which includes Santa Barbara guitarist-songwriter Joe Woodard and Portland, Ore., singer-songwriter Shelly Rudolph. The band was formed in September 2020.

For more information, go to lobero.org.

— Dave Mason