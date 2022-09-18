ZAMPESE, Ernest “Ernie” Eugene

Ernie Zampese, age 86, of San Diego, California, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. Ernie was born on March 12, 1936 in Santa Barbara, California to parents Eugene and Louise Zampese and has 2 younger brothers. In 1960, he married his wife Joyce, and for the next 62 years, they supported each other nurturing their family and in his football career.

Ernie had a remarkable career coaching both college and NFL teams. His passion and strategic thinking made him excel at his craft. His welcoming and encouraging mentorship helped many coaches and players to grow in their expertise as well.

Ernie loved to spend time with family and friends. Whether BBQing, watching games, playing cards, or swapping favorite stories, he was always upbeat and ready for fun. The family patriarch, he loved and encouraged all of us. He considered himself so blessed to be surrounded by his loving wife, faithful family and friends.

Ever grateful for a full life of family and football, he will always and forever be adored and much loved by his family and friends. Ernie is survived by his wife, 4 children and their spouses,10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie’s memory can be made to Covenant House.