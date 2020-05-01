ZANELLA, Gina Louise

June 18, 1931 to April 16, 2020 Gina L. Zanella passed away gently at the age of 88 after battling with Dementia. Family remembering her includes daughter Ann Zanella, son Mark Zanella and his wife Evelyn.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, in 1950 Gina married Peter Zanella, who was well-known first as a milkman for the family’s Monte Vista Dairy, and then as Deputy Sheriff and Inspector with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. In their early years, Gina was a Teacher’s Aide at Aliso School, where sister Josephine Costantini was a long-time Principal. When the couple became parents, Gina was a devoted homemaker and mother to Mark and Ann, and inevitably became the “transportation manager” for two very active kids!

When not herding young children, Gina enjoyed quilt-making, embroidery and gardening in their home’s beautiful yard. She was also an ardent supporter of the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History, and spent many years as a docent, board member and co-chair of the docent committee. She treasured her friendships with David Griggs, Director & Curator of the Museum, and all of the museum docents and associates. In later years, some of Gina’s favorite times and memories were her overseas trips with Peter to England, France, Spain, Italy and their final trip with Ann to Ireland in 2005. Gina didn’t like flying but conquered her fears in order to see the beautiful places she dreamed of!!

The family sends their gratitude and deepest appreciation to the Helping Hands Group for their wonderful and loving in-home care that supported Gina’s last years and days. Special thanks to caregivers Marcos and his wife Blanca and family, Steve, Enrique, Wendy, Ynette, and owner Rick Olds. Gina’s wish was to remain at home in her senior years, and Helping Hands enabled Mark and Ann to honor that request. Thank you everyone!

Donations in Gina’s honor can be made to the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, or any organization close to your heart. Gina was very much loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was laid to rest with husband Peter at the Carpinteria Cemetery.