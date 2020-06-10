Home Obituaries ZARAGOZA, Raul Charles
Obituaries

ZARAGOZA, Raul Charles

by Obits 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Raul Charles Zaragoza, of Santa Barbara, passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age of 83 after a long unrestricted life. He was born on October 20, 1936, in Goleta, California, and was a chameleon in life with many passions and loves but mostly loved to laugh and bring a smile to those around him. He will never be forgotten. Raul is survived by his daughters Katherine Santillan, Barbra Espinoza, his sons Raymond, Raul, Mike, and Anthony plus many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Tomasa Zaragoza, brothers Ernesto, Mario, Raymond, and son Jimmy.
A private family memorial service will be held. Funeral arrangements made by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More