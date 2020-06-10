ZARAGOZA, Raul Charles

Raul Charles Zaragoza, of Santa Barbara, passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age of 83 after a long unrestricted life. He was born on October 20, 1936, in Goleta, California, and was a chameleon in life with many passions and loves but mostly loved to laugh and bring a smile to those around him. He will never be forgotten. Raul is survived by his daughters Katherine Santillan, Barbra Espinoza, his sons Raymond, Raul, Mike, and Anthony plus many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Tomasa Zaragoza, brothers Ernesto, Mario, Raymond, and son Jimmy.

A private family memorial service will be held. Funeral arrangements made by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel.