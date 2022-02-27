Zelensky vows to keep fighting for Kyiv

U.S. official says Russians encountering fiercer resistance than expected

Despite Russian troops closing in on the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv and skirmishes on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to continue battling for the city. Men, women and children have all sought shelter inside or underground during a 39-hour curfew imposed by the government to keep people off the streets.

More than 150,000 Ukraininas have fled seeking refuge in Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries. If the fighting continues to escalate, that number could grow to four million.

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” President Zelensky told the AP.

Ukrainian forces maintained control of Kyiv on Saturday as Russian forces have encountered fiercer resistance than expected, a senior U.S. Defense official told NBC on Saturday.

To aid the Ukrainian efforts, the U.S. pledged an additional $350 million in military aid on Saturday, including anti-tank weapons, body armor and small arms, reported the AP.

Germany has announced that it would be joining the list of other countries sending military assistance to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons. Germany has also said that they would close their airspace to Russian aircraft, according to the AP.

The U.S. is continuing to see Ukraine exhibit signs of a viable resistance, a senior U.S. Defense official told NBC on Saturday. President Zelensky is refusing to leave Kyiv and posting videos from the street urging his citizens to join him in the resistance.

The White House along with France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Canada, announced Saturday evening that they will expel certain Russian banks from SWIFT, which is a high-security network connecting thousands of financial institutions around the world, a move that Ukraine has been pushing for.

“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” said a joint statement released by the White House. The statement also pledged “restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions,” reported CNN.

Targeting the Russian Central Bank with sanctions has also been under consideration, according to two people familiar with the talks. However, the structure of the sanctions is unclear and at this time, no final decisions have been made.

The U.S., in collaboration with other nations, also announced the launch this coming week of a “transatlantic taskforce.” The purpose of the taskforce is to “ensure the effective implementation of our financial sanctions by identifying and freezing the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies that exist within our jurisdictions,” they said in the announcement according to a report by CNN.

