ZIEGLER, Sally

Sally Ziegler – Born in 1936 in Pomona, CA and left us on January 16, 2021 to be with her beloved horse Misty Smoke.

A truly amazing woman of many talents with a loving heart.

She grew up in Topanga Canyon and as a teenager she loved to ride horses on her grandfather’s ranch at Burro Flats in the Santa Susana mountains in California. She and her cousin Marcia, groomed and saddled horses for several “B” westerns filmed at the ranch.

She was also an accomplished accordion player, and pianist, a swim instructor and lover of the ocean, an avid photographer, and a true lover of nature. Having grown up with the very first master falconer in California (her father), she loved bird watching and was quite adept at identifying species.

Sally taught elementary and junior high school both in Malibu Canyon and then in Santa Barbara after moving here in 1975.

In 2005 she married Eric Gliessman, the love of her life, on Rarotonga in the Cook Islands, just one of the many fabulous adventures they enjoyed together.

Sally was at heart, an outdoor woman, who on one of her many horse pack trips with her girlfriends, traversed the westside of Mt. Whitney and then down Army pass in the Sierras on her beloved horse Misty Smoke with a pack team of mules in tow.

She is survived by her three children Craig (wife Debra), Robin (husband Eric), Rick (husband Mike), five grandchildren, Nick, Duncan (wife Margaret), Amanda (husband Kevin), Alex & Chole and her two great-grandchildren Nathan and Emma, her wonderful dog Risca, cat Rose and her loving husband Eric Gliessman.

You will always be in our hearts.

We request donations be made to the Santa Barbara Humane Society and the Animal Shelter Assistant Program – two organizations close to Sally’s heart.