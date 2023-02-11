ZIVIC, John Robert AKA “Papa Jack”

07/11/1949 to 10/03/2022

Papa Jack died peacefully in his home in San Felipe BC with his wife, Karin by his side. Born in Pittsburgh PA, Jack was affectionately known as the heavy hippie. A recreational acid tripper and peace-loving pacifist, he partied with BFFL Preston Schwortz as a real life Cheech and Chong. Jack moved to Denver, CO where he worked in his father Emil’s restaurant before settling in Santa Barbara. Many locals knew him from bartending at the Miramar and Joe’s Café where he met his second wife, Lyn and had two sons, Eric and Justin.

He brought smiles as an MTD bus driver, and Braille Institute low vision consultant. Always the life of the party, Jack loved skiing, rollerblading, windsurfing and Wii tennis. Jack married Karin and moved to San Felipe, where he built his home at El Dorado Ranch. Jack spent his later years fishing, off-roading, scorpion catching, and making mind bending art. He loved his grandchildren (Eva, Pierce, Quinsey, Oliver and Owen). He died too soon, but he lived his life by his rules. If you knew him, or you didn’t, pour yourself a shot of tequila, crown royal and have a toast to Papa Jack.