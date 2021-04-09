Zodo’s opens, then closes, after miscommunication

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond opened its indoor bowling alley and arcade last weekend but quickly shut down the indoor recreation Tuesday after Santa Barbara County health officials contacted the business.

Before opening, the Goleta business called the county’s call center at 2-1-1. The call center representative said the bowling alley was permitted to reopen, so Zodo’s excitedly announced its re-entry.

But under red-tier guidance, Zodo’s can only serve food as it had been doing.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, located at 5925 Calle Real in Goleta, opened its indoor recreation facilities a week ago after a miscommunication with county health officials. The bowling alley is currently closed, but Zodo’s serves food daily.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s spokesperson Jackie Ruiz said a miscommunication stirred the confusion.

“Our Public Health Team went back and clarified the guidance, that has not changed, with Zodo’s. They were very receptive to the information, and this is just an unfortunate case of miscommunication,” she said. “Our team did follow up with 2-1-1 about this as well.”

Zodo’s immediately closed its indoor recreation and continues to serve food outdoors and indoors from noon to 10 p.m., as allowed by current health orders.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to play over the past few days, our staff enjoyed seeing you and hearing our facility come back to life,” the bowling alley posted on its Facebook page. “Bowling and arcade will be back soon. Until then, we wish you good health.”

When the county reaches the orange tier, family entertainment centers are allowed to reopen with 25% capacity.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com