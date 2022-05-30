Zoo adds After Hours schedule

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Zoo has started its After Hours at the Zoo program, running Wednesdays beginning this week.

The Santa Barbara Zoo invites guests to stay late and celebrate the longer days with After Hours at the Zoo.

After Hours at the Zoo are every Wednesday beginning this week through July 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests can ride the train, purchase food, including chicken or tri-tip picnic dinners and s’mores kits, and enjoy live music. While some animals will already be “in bed”, many will still be out and about to visit during Santa Barbara’s magical golden hour.

After Hours at the Zoo is free with Zoo admission or Zoo membership; online reservations are required. To make reservations, go to reservations.sbzoo.org/Info.aspx?EventID=3.

The zoo’s regular hours start at 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission and last until 5 p.m.

General admission is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11.

For more information, go to www.sbzoo.org.

— Staff report