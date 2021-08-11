Zoo announces Zoofari Ball

You can experience the Santa Barbara Zoo after dark during Zoofari Ball XXXV.

The event is set for 5:30 to 11 p.m. Aug. 28.

This year’s theme is “Return to Basecamp.”

Guests are encouraged to don their safari gear and join the party on the hilltop, where there will be music under the stars and cocktails. Guests must be 21 or older.

“Rincon Events is back to serve up a spread back at camp that will be the envy of the entire pride,” the zoo said in a news release.

Zoo CEO Rich Block said, “If there’s one thing for sure we can say about this past year, it’s been wild. We’re looking forward to celebrating together in person finally, and also shining a light on the continued need for support to make up for what was lost due to the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back to the hilltop for Santa Barbara’s biggest ‘fun-raiser’ of the year!” Mr. Block said.

The zoo emphasized Zoofari’s importance for fundraising. The zoo said that the pandemic led the zoo to experience the greatest revenue loss in its 57-year history.

“Zoofari Ball XXXV is not only an opportunity for the Zoo to welcome supporters back for its signature event, but it will help raise much needed funds to help the zoo recover financially,” the zoo said.

Zoofari is currently sold out. To be put on a wait list, contact Sam Franz at sfranz@sbzoo.org or 805-679-8442. You also can discuss sponsorships with Mr. Franz.

— Dave Mason