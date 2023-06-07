Zoo celebrates 60th anniversary with Zoofari Ball





COURTESY PHOTOS

Participants dress up for the annual Zoofari Ball at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

SANTA BARBARA — Zoofari Ball: Sparkle & Shine will take place Aug. 26 at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Guests 21 and over will enjoy live music and the shining stars on the hilltop of the zoo, 500 Ninos Drive. The event, which features participants dressed in Zoofari costumes, will take place from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.

“We could think of no better way to celebrate our 60th anniversary than a sparkling evening filled with our incredible friends of the Zoo,” said Rich Block, the zoo’s president and CEO. “The funds raised at Zoofari Ball help us continue to advance the zoo’s mission and continue the critical work we do every day, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of so many sponsors and donors who make it all possible.”

Tickets for the ball cost $425 through July 31 and $500 after that. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, go to sbzoo.org/event/zoofari-ball-sparkle-shine.

This year’s Zoofari Ball will also include the Travel Raffle, offering a chance to win a six-night luxury vacation for two to Peru. Anyone 18 and older can purchase raffle tickets for $100. Only 300 will be sold.

— Liam Hibbert