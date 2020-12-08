Home Life Zoo closed
by News-Press Staff Report
The Santa Barbara Zoo, which features animals such as this bald eagle, closed Monday to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 order. It will remain closed to visitors at least through Dec. 28, but employees will continue to work there to care for the animals. In the meantime, people are encouraged to visit sbzoo.org and the Santa Barbara Zoo’s sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to enjoy the zoo from their home.
