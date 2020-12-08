Zoo closed

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Dave Mason News-Press The Santa Barbara Zoo, which features animals such as this bald eagle, closed Monday to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 order. It will remain closed to visitors at least through Dec. 28, but employees will continue to work there to care for the animals. In the meantime, people are encouraged to visit sbzoo.org and the Santa Barbara Zoo’s sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to enjoy the zoo from their home. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post McCRARy, Josephine Cruz (Flores) next post Great gifts for the whole person Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.