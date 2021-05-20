Zoo hires marketing director

COURTESY PHOTO

Kevin Nuss has brought his marketing experience to the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Kevin Nuss has been named the new director of marketing at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Mr. Nuss previously worked in the sports marketing and entertainment industry.

He was the director of event marketing and sales at Feld Entertainment, which produces live family entertainment and operates in more than 75 countries.

During his most recent stint in Arizona, he served on the Philanthropy Committee of Phoenix Suns Charities and graduated in 2018 from the Valley Leadership program. He also served as an adjunct faculty member at Grand Canyon University, where he taught marketing and advertising courses at the Colangelo College of Business and helped develop the curriculum for the Sports & Entertainment Management program.

Mr. Nuss earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., where he had a double major in music business and German language and culture. He received his master’s in business administration in 2018 at Arizona State University with an emphasis in marketing and international business.

— Dave Mason