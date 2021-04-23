Zoo holds after hours on weekends

COURTESY OF THE SANTA BARBARA ZOO

The Santa Barbara Zoo is now inviting guests to After Hours at the Zoo from 4 to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Calling all night owls!

The Santa Barbara Zoo is inviting community members and visitors to stay late with After Hours at the Zoo from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After Hours visitors can ride the train, purchase food including picnic dinners and s’mores kits, and enjoy happy hour specials on beer and wine at the hilltop restaurant. While some animals will be snoozing, many will still be out and about.

After Hours at the zoo is free with zoo admission or zoo membership, but online reservations are required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings that cover the nose and mouth must be worn by all guests over the age of 2 years old while in the zoo.

The zoo will be open for regular operating hours in line with the modified COVID-19 safety measures, including limited capacity. To make reservations for After Hours at the zoo, visit https://reservations.sbzoo.org/Info.aspx?EventID=3.

