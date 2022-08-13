Zoo receives license for outdoor preschool

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Zoo now has California’s first licensed outdoor preschool.

The zoo’s Early Explorers program, for ages 3-5, recently received its license from the state.

“We are really proud of what we’ve created with our Early Explorers preschool, which offers a one-of-a-kind preschool experience for children that is rich with hands-on learning, provides kinder readiness, and most importantly is at the zoo!” J.J. McLeod, the zoo’s director of education, said in a news release. “Children are surrounded by wildlife that they get to learn about, visit regularly, and develop a natural appreciation for their conservation. Where else do you get to hear the roar of a lion while you’re at school?”

With a student-teacher ratio of six to one, Early Explorers students learn academic and social skills in a program that features zoo walks, sustainability and garden education, art and zoo train rides.

Participants must be a zoo member to enroll.

Registration is now open for the preschool at the Zoo. A T-shirt is included with registration.. Schedule options vary from full-time to part-time.

To register, go to zoopreschool.org.

— Katherine Zehnder