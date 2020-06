The Santa Barbara Zoo is reopening today to the general public after its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo is following safety guidelines and is requiring reservations for timed entries. Attendance is being capped each day to allow for social distancing.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attractions include the new lions, Ralph and Felicia, and Twiga, a baby giraffe.

To go to the zoo, visit sbzoo.org.

