Zoo to become Enchanted Forest for Zoofari Ball XXXVI

Santa Barbara Zoo will present its next Zoofari Ball on Aug. 27.

Zoofari Ball XXXVI: Enchanted Forest promises to be more than your average stroll through the mythical woods.

That’s according to the Santa Barbara Zoo, which has announced the event will take place from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Aug. 27.

The. Zoofari Ball invites guests to experience the zoo after dark, while supporting its conservation efforts.

Guests are encouraged to don their magical wings and wands, and channel their inner fairy tale creature for this enchanted affair. Spirited libations will flow freely while Rincon Events returns to serve up a feast.

There will be live music under the stars, and magic in the air will keep guests dancing the night away until the clock strikes midnight and everyone lives happily ever after.

All guests must be 21 and older to attend this event.

“The Santa Barbara Zoo seems to bring a little magic to everyone’s life on any given day, and so we’re all looking forward to sharing what’s certain to be a spectacular evening together with our guests at the Enchanted Forest,” said Rich Block, CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo. “Magic aside, the funds raised at Zoofari Ball help us continue to advance the Zoo’s mission and continue the critical work we do every day, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of so many sponsors and donors who make it all possible.”

The Zoofari Ball XXXVI Honorary Chairs are Robyn & Jess Parker, and supported by a committee of local leaders.

The Zoofari Ball event coordinators are Lisa Carter-Alford & Sam Franz, and Nancy McToldridge is serving as event advisor.

To purchase tickets for Zoofari Ball XXXVI, go to sbzoo.org/zoofari-2022.

For more information on sponsoring the Zoofari Ball, contact Sam Franz at sfranz@sbzoo.org or 805-679-8442.

