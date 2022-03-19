Zoo to celebrate El Dia del Niño

COURTESY PHOTO

El Dia del Niño (Children’s Day) will be celebrated April 3 at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Zoo announces the return of El Dia del Niño (Children’s Day), from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 3.

El Dia del Niño is one of the most popular celebrations at the zoo and recognizes the importance of children. The day features Latin music, a children’s talent show, delicious food, and fun.

El Pecas will perform live, and community partners such as parent group PEP and the Police Activities League will be on-site as well.

Online reservations and timed entry are required to go to the zoo. You can make them at www.sbzoo.org.

For more information, call the zoo at 805-962-5339.

— Katherine Zehnder