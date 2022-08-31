Home Local Zoofari Ball: Enchanted Forest
Zoofari Ball: Enchanted Forest

NIK BLASKOVICH PHOTOS
The Santa Barbara Zoo becomes an Enchanted Forest, full of all kinds of interesting characters, during its Zoofari Ball on Saturday. The event featured a feast by Rincon Events, live music under the stars and plenty of magic in the air. Proceeds from the event went toward advancing the zoo’s mission.
