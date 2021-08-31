0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail NIK BLASKOVICH PHOTOSPeople brought their enthusiasm and costumes to Zoofari Ball XXXV Saturday at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The fundraiser’s theme was “Return to Basecamp,” and guests got to enjoy sunset cocktails, music under the stars and a wildly good time. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter next post Six members join TV Santa Barbara board Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.