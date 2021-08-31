Home Local Zoofari
NIK BLASKOVICH PHOTOS
People brought their enthusiasm and costumes to Zoofari Ball XXXV Saturday at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The fundraiser’s theme was “Return to Basecamp,” and guests got to enjoy sunset cocktails, music under the stars and a wildly good time.
