Zoom says no to airplane hijacker

Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google get plenty of justified criticism for condoning posts that promote bigotry of many stripes, plus terrorism and racist violence. Not to mention their inconsistency about removing political advertisements purveying outright lies and their frequent regurgitating of obviously faked news in their many and varied feeds.

But there’s one Silicon Valley company that now stands out for refusing to passively accept this stuff. That’s the San Jose-based Zoom Video Communications, perhaps best known as the service without which millions of schoolchildren could have been almost completely cut off from education in this pandemic-infused year.

Yes, other video conferencing apps exist, like Google Meet and Cisco Webex. But Zoom has made itself synonymous with the genre, just as Xerox once was the only word anyone used when talking copiers.

For the most part, Zoom is as passive as its Internet cohorts, interfering with almost no meetings on its space, no matter what they touch on.

But when a well-known anti-Israel and anti-Semitic academic at San Francisco State University scheduled a Zoom event this fall featuring Leila Khaled, infamous as the world’s first female airplane hijacker and one who has gone unpunished for her misdeeds for 50 years, Zoom just said no.

The company waited until after San Francisco State President Lynn Mahoney had seemingly exhausted her supply of politically correct sophistry in allowing this event to proceed. Dr. Mahoney conceded that even though she believed academic freedom demanded the seminar on Zoom be allowed to proceed, she realized it would be “deeply wounding to our Jewish students.”

No, she did not mention that the pro-violence rhetoric for which Ms. Khaled is known could spur actual wounds — not mere figurative ones — to those Jewish students, who have been threatened before on the San Francisco State campus.

“Words can wound,” Dr. Mahoney said. But she ignored how they can also lead to killings, as when instigators from Charles Manson to Adolf Hitler implied their minions should act while they themselves stood by and did little or nothing physical.

This putative conference was organized by San Francisco State’s Department of Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diaspora Studies, whose chairperson is Rabab Abdulhadi, well known for her own incitements. Dr. Abdulhadi is a disciple of the modern form of anti-Semitism, which condemns Zionism and Israel while claiming it’s not anti-Semitic.