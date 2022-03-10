Zoom session to discuss human trafficking

A Human Trafficking 101 training session will take place via Zoom at 3 p.m. March 16.

To join the session, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/86963928904.

The virtual program is being presented by SB Act and the Santa Barbara County’ Human Trafficking Task Force.

During this Zoom call, participants will learn the definitions of sex trafficking and labor trafficking, how to spot the signs, the task force’s history and work, and how to report human trafficking.

The county task force has served 192 survivors during the past four years.

“And that is only the young women and men we are aware of,” SB Act said in a news release. “We believe it is vital that all our community members, businesses, hotels, and service providers are aware of the issue and able to spot the signs and know who to call when something is suspected or there is imminent danger.”

SB ACT noted homelessness is a leading risk factor in human trafficking.

The county task force includes members of state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofits and faith-based organizations.

— Katherine Zehnder