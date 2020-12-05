Zoom session to feature human rights expert

COURTESY PHOTO

Human rights activist Joshua Cooper will speak during a Dec. 10 Zoom session.

SANTA BARBARA — Human rights expert Josh Cooper will speak during a Dec. 10 Zoom session, hosted by the Santa Barbara and Tri-Counties Chapter of United Nations Association-USA.

Mr. Cooper is the Hawai’i Institute for Human Rights director and U.S. Human Rights Network’s Universal Periodic Review co-chair.

The human rights activist will review the United States’ human rights record over the past five years.

According to a news release, Mr. Cooper reported to the U.N. Human Rights Council last month and is an expert on the U.N.’s system of human rights.

The Zoom session will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. To participate, register at unasb.org/event.

— Josh Grega