Zoom sessions to cover election

Panels of undergraduate and graduate students will discuss the presidential election during two virtual UCSB Capps Center programs.

Both will be through Zoom.

“What Students Want” is for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. To register, go to ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UNGY6-JRQSGKG_JBl9Xuyg.

A post-election discussion, “Where Do We Go From Here?,” is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 10. To register, go to ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eDmuEjR7RJ2-y0_Q5jaLMQ.

The virtual doors for both Zoom meetings will open 10 minutes before the gathering’s start.

— Dave Mason