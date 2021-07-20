Zoom talk to cover surprise related to Ghent Altarpiece

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is presenting a virtual talk about the Ghent Altarpiece.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will present a virtual Art Matters lecture on the Ghent Altarpiece — and a surprising discovery related to it — at 3 p.m. Aug. 5.

The Zoom program will feature Bart J.C. Devolder, chief conservator at the Princeton University Museum of Art.

“The Ghent Altarpiece (1432) by Jan and Hubert van Eyck is one of the most iconic works of Western art as it embodies the birth of new skills and vision,” according to a news release. “The artwork in itself is often claimed to be the most stolen painting in history, and in spite of its many voyages, it is a miracle that until this day only one panel is missing.”

The Ghent Altarpiece or Mystic Lamb is still housed at St. Bavo Cathedral in Ghent, Belgium, where it was created. It has undergone conservation and restoration treatment by the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage since 2012.

The restoration led to the discovery that the real Van Eyck piece had been hidden beneath overpaint for centuries.

The program is free. For tickets, go to tickets.sbma.net.

— Dave Mason