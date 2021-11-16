Zoom talk to feature genealogist

COURTESY PHOTO

Genealogist Judy Nimer Muhn, who is shown above with a good sense of humor, will discuss “French-Canadian and Acadian Genealogy” during a Zoom talk Saturday, hosted by the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society.

The Santa Barbara Genealogical Society wlil present genealogist Judy Nimer Muhn at its monthly virtual meeting Saturday.

Ms. Muhn’s “French-Canadian and Acadian Genealogy” talk is based on research on the founding families of Canada.

Saturday’s free program will be held via Zoom. To register, go to sbgen.org.

The meeting will include virtual special interest groups at 9:30 a.m., a brief business meeting at 10:30 a.m. and Ms. Muhn’s presentation at 11 a.m.

Ms. Muhn began researching her family tree at age 12, focusing on French-Canadian, Acadian, Native American and Michigan research.

She began her professional work in Europe in 1993, lecturing at conferences at the National Geographic Society, RootsTech, the Federation of Genealogical Societies and other conferences throughout Europe and the U.S.

Ms. Muhn has traveled extensively internationally and has visited and researched the archives in the villages of Germany, Scotland, France, Quebec and Ontario. Owner of Lineage Journeys, she conducts research for clients and offers presentations in churches, libraries, and organizations.

As a nonprofit specialist, Ms. Muhn is an organization development consultant for NEW-Nonprofit Enterprise Work in Ann Arbor, Mich. She also worked in volunteer management at Girl Scouts, the American Red Cross and United Way.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com